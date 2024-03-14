Piyush Goyal takes Mumbai local day after getting Lok Sabha ticket. Watch

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday travelled in the Mumbai local train, a day after he was named in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) second list of Lok Sabha election candidates. In a video posted by news agency ANI, Goyal can be seen sitting in the local train wearing a BJP scarf around his neck. He interacted with the commuters during his journey. Piyush Goyal travels in Mumbai's local train(ANI)

Goyal was accompanied by Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar on the train.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Union minister also visited the Siddhivinayak temple in the city earlier in the day. Reminiscing his old days, Goyal said, “I did 'darshan' in Siddhivinayak temple, which reminds me of my old days when I used to come here and stand in the queue at 3 am.”

“I spent my childhood here in Mumbai and have been holding the responsibility of a union minister…I have lived in Delhi, but ‘ye dil to Mumbai main hai aur Mumbai main hi rahega’ (my heart is in Mumbai and it will stay in Mumbai),” he told the media.

Goyal also exuded confidence that the BJP will win 370 seats and all six seats in Mumbai in the upcoming general election. “I am fully confident that our Mumbai brothers and sisters are hell-bent on making India 'Viksit Bharat'…Today all the citizens are seeing the country develop in a fast manner,” he added.

The BJP has fielded Goyal from the Mumbai North seat for the Lok Sabha election. Thanking PM Modi, Goyal said, “It is a great pleasure that as a Mumbaikar, I am getting the privilege of contesting from Mumbai. Everyone, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, have shown confidence in me. I have worked for Mumbai for all my life. Now, it is a matter of happiness for me to be able to raise the voice of Mumbai by going to the Lok Sabha.”

A three-time Rajya Sabha member, Goyal has been in the thick of politics since his teenage years when he campaigned for his mother, the late Chandrakanta Goyal, for the Maharashtra Assembly election. Meanwhile, his father, Ved Prakash Goyal, was an old-time RSS worker who worked closely with Balasaheb Deoras, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and L K Advani.

(With inputs from agencies)