BJP's 20 candidates from Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Pankaja Munde in fray
BJP on Wednesday announced its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, out of which 20 candidates have been named from Maharashtra.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, out of which 20 candidates have been named from Maharashtra. The BJP listed two big names in its second list - union minister Nitin Gadkari has been fielded from Nagpur, while Piyush Goyal will be contesting from Mumbai North.
Check the full list of candidates and their constituencies for Maharashtra from BJP's 2nd Lok Sabha list:
- Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Nagpur
- Piyush Goyal - Mumbai North
- Dr Heena Vijaykumar Gavit - Nadurbar (ST)
- Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre - Dhule
- Smita Wagh - Jalgaon
- Raksha Nikhil Khadase - Raver
- Anup Dhotre - Akola
- Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas - Wardha
- Sudhir Mungantiwar - Chandrapur
- Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar - Nanded
- Raosaheb Dadarao Danve - Jalna
- Bharati Pravin Pawar - Dindori (ST)
- Kapil Moreshwar Patil - Bhiwandi
- Mihir Kotecha - Mumbai North East
- Murlidhar Kisan Mohol - Pune
- Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil - Ahmadnagar
- Pankaja Munde - Beed
- Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare - Latur (SC)
- Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik-Nimbalkar - Madha
- Sanjaykaka Patil - Sangli
BJP did not ‘leave out’ Gadkari as claimed by Uddhav
As the BJP did not name Nitin Gadkari in its first list of 195 Lok Sabha candidates among other big names, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had sent the union minister an offer to contest the upcoming election for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and had slammed the BJP for “leaving out” the senior minister. “He (Gadkari) should show Maharashtra's mettle and resign instead of bowing before Delhi. We will ensure his election as an MVA candidate,” Thackeray had said during a meeting on March 3.
However, Gadkari on Tuesday, called Thackeray's ‘invitation’ “immature and ridiculous”. “…The BJP has a system of giving tickets to candidates,” the union minister said.
Notably, Gadkari, who belongs to the BJP, is the sitting MP from Nagpur - his home state of Maharashtra. He had won the seat in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections.
