 BJP's Maharashtra candidates in 2nd list: Gadkari, Goyal, Pankaja Munde in fray
BJP's 20 candidates from Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Pankaja Munde in fray

BJP's 20 candidates from Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Pankaja Munde in fray

ByManjiri Chitre
Mar 13, 2024 08:17 PM IST

BJP on Wednesday announced its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, out of which 20 candidates have been named from Maharashtra.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, out of which 20 candidates have been named from Maharashtra. The BJP listed two big names in its second list - union minister Nitin Gadkari has been fielded from Nagpur, while Piyush Goyal will be contesting from Mumbai North.

BJP's 20 candidates from Maharashtra
BJP's 20 candidates from Maharashtra

Also read: Union ministers, ex-CMs, royal family scions: Big names in BJP's 2nd list for Lok Sabha polls

Check the full list of candidates and their constituencies for Maharashtra from BJP's 2nd Lok Sabha list:

  1. Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Nagpur
  2. Piyush Goyal - Mumbai North
  3. Dr Heena Vijaykumar Gavit - Nadurbar (ST)
  4. Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre - Dhule
  5. Smita Wagh - Jalgaon
  6. Raksha Nikhil Khadase - Raver
  7. Anup Dhotre - Akola
  8. Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas - Wardha
  9. Sudhir Mungantiwar - Chandrapur
  10. Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar - Nanded
  11. Raosaheb Dadarao Danve - Jalna
  12. Bharati Pravin Pawar - Dindori (ST)
  13. Kapil Moreshwar Patil - Bhiwandi
  14. Mihir Kotecha - Mumbai North East
  15. Murlidhar Kisan Mohol - Pune
  16. Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil - Ahmadnagar
  17. Pankaja Munde - Beed
  18. Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare - Latur (SC)
  19. Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik-Nimbalkar - Madha
  20. Sanjaykaka Patil - Sangli

BJP did not ‘leave out’ Gadkari as claimed by Uddhav

As the BJP did not name Nitin Gadkari in its first list of 195 Lok Sabha candidates among other big names, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had sent the union minister an offer to contest the upcoming election for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and had slammed the BJP for “leaving out” the senior minister. “He (Gadkari) should show Maharashtra's mettle and resign instead of bowing before Delhi. We will ensure his election as an MVA candidate,” Thackeray had said during a meeting on March 3.

However, Gadkari on Tuesday, called Thackeray's ‘invitation’ “immature and ridiculous”. “…The BJP has a system of giving tickets to candidates,” the union minister said.

Notably, Gadkari, who belongs to the BJP, is the sitting MP from Nagpur - his home state of Maharashtra. He had won the seat in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

