Union ministers, ex-CMs, royal family scions: Big names in BJP's 2nd list for Lok Sabha polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its second list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, naming candidates for 72 seats. On March 2, the ruling party had declared 195 candidates; two withdrew nominations later, and it is yet to be announced who will contest in their place. The BJP is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre (Representational Photo)

As with the first list, the second one too features several high-profile names, including Union ministers and former chief ministers, among others. Here is a look at a few such names:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Candidate Constituency Seat Nitin Gadkari (Union minister) Nagpur Maharashtra Piyush Goyal (Union minister) Mumbai North Maharashtra Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar (Union minister) Dindori Maharashtra Pralhad Joshi (Union minister) Dharwad Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai (ex-chief minister) Haveri Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje (Union minister) Bangalore North Karnataka Tejasvi Surya (Youth wing chief) Bangalore South Karnataka Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar (Mysuru royal family) Mysore Karnataka Anurag Thakur (Union minister) Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh Kriti Singh Debbarma (Tripura royal family) Tripura East Tripura Trivendra Singh Rawat (ex-chief minister) Haridwar Uttarakhand Manohar Lal Khattar (ex-chief minister) Karnal Haryana Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav (Union minister) Gurgaon Haryana

The general elections are likely to be held in April-May, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to release the schedule in the coming days. The BJP is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre, with prime minister Narendra Modi himself aiming for a hattrick in the coveted office.