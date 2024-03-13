 Union ministers, ex-CMs, royal family scions: Big names in BJP 2nd list for LS | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Union ministers, ex-CMs, royal family scions: Big names in BJP's 2nd list for Lok Sabha polls

Union ministers, ex-CMs, royal family scions: Big names in BJP's 2nd list for Lok Sabha polls

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 13, 2024 07:57 PM IST

In the second list, candidates have been declared for 72 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its second list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, naming candidates for 72 seats. On March 2, the ruling party had declared 195 candidates; two withdrew nominations later, and it is yet to be announced who will contest in their place.

The BJP is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre (Representational Photo)
The BJP is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre (Representational Photo)

Also Read | BJP's 2nd list of candidates for Lok Sabha: Khattar from Karnal, Nitin Gadkari retains Nagpur

As with the first list, the second one too features several high-profile names, including Union ministers and former chief ministers, among others. Here is a look at a few such names:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

CandidateConstituencySeat
Nitin Gadkari (Union minister)NagpurMaharashtra
Piyush Goyal (Union minister)Mumbai NorthMaharashtra
Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar (Union minister)DindoriMaharashtra
Pralhad Joshi (Union minister)DharwadKarnataka
Basavaraj Bommai (ex-chief minister)HaveriKarnataka
Shobha Karandlaje (Union minister)Bangalore NorthKarnataka
Tejasvi Surya (Youth wing chief)Bangalore SouthKarnataka
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar (Mysuru royal family)MysoreKarnataka
Anurag Thakur (Union minister)HamirpurHimachal Pradesh
Kriti Singh Debbarma (Tripura royal family)Tripura EastTripura
Trivendra Singh Rawat (ex-chief minister)HaridwarUttarakhand
Manohar Lal Khattar (ex-chief minister)KarnalHaryana
Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav (Union minister)GurgaonHaryana

The general elections are likely to be held in April-May, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to release the schedule in the coming days. The BJP is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre, with prime minister Narendra Modi himself aiming for a hattrick in the coveted office.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Floor Test LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On