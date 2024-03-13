Union ministers, ex-CMs, royal family scions: Big names in BJP's 2nd list for Lok Sabha polls
In the second list, candidates have been declared for 72 seats.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its second list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, naming candidates for 72 seats. On March 2, the ruling party had declared 195 candidates; two withdrew nominations later, and it is yet to be announced who will contest in their place.
As with the first list, the second one too features several high-profile names, including Union ministers and former chief ministers, among others. Here is a look at a few such names:
|Candidate
|Constituency
|Seat
|Nitin Gadkari (Union minister)
|Nagpur
|Maharashtra
|Piyush Goyal (Union minister)
|Mumbai North
|Maharashtra
|Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar (Union minister)
|Dindori
|Maharashtra
|Pralhad Joshi (Union minister)
|Dharwad
|Karnataka
|Basavaraj Bommai (ex-chief minister)
|Haveri
|Karnataka
|Shobha Karandlaje (Union minister)
|Bangalore North
|Karnataka
|Tejasvi Surya (Youth wing chief)
|Bangalore South
|Karnataka
|Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar (Mysuru royal family)
|Mysore
|Karnataka
|Anurag Thakur (Union minister)
|Hamirpur
|Himachal Pradesh
|Kriti Singh Debbarma (Tripura royal family)
|Tripura East
|Tripura
|Trivendra Singh Rawat (ex-chief minister)
|Haridwar
|Uttarakhand
|Manohar Lal Khattar (ex-chief minister)
|Karnal
|Haryana
|Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav (Union minister)
|Gurgaon
|Haryana
The general elections are likely to be held in April-May, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to release the schedule in the coming days. The BJP is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre, with prime minister Narendra Modi himself aiming for a hattrick in the coveted office.
