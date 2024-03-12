 ‘Immature, ridiculous’: Gadkari on Uddhav's ‘offer’ to contest LS polls for MVA | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / ‘Immature, ridiculous’: Gadkari rebuffs Uddhav's ‘offer’ to contest Lok Sabha polls for MVA

‘Immature, ridiculous’: Gadkari rebuffs Uddhav's ‘offer’ to contest Lok Sabha polls for MVA

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 12, 2024 07:05 PM IST

The Union minister's name did not feature on the BJP's first list that declared candidates for 195 seats.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has described Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's ‘invitation’ to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as immature and ridiculous.' Gadkari, who belongs to the Centre's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Nagpur in his home state of Maharashtra, winning the seat in both 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Nagpur, Mar 09 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses a felicitation program organised by Vidarbha Tribal Doctor's Association (VTDA), Tribal Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TICCI) and Tribal Development Department, in Nagpur.
Nagpur, Mar 09 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses a felicitation program organised by Vidarbha Tribal Doctor's Association (VTDA), Tribal Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TICCI) and Tribal Development Department, in Nagpur.

Thackeray's ‘offer’ to Gadkari came after the latter's name did not feature on the BJP's first list that declared candidates for 195 seats.

“The suggestion is immature and ridiculous. The BJP has a system of giving tickets to candidates,” the Nagpur-born politician told news agency PTI.

The former BJP president, 66, also exuded confidence that the party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats, and come to power for a third straight term under prime minister Narendra Modi.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May. Maharashtra sends 48 members to the 543-seat Lok Sabha, the highest after Uttar Pradesh (80).

What did Uddhav say?

Speaking at a meeting on March 3, a day after the saffron party declared its first list, the Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo hit out at former ally BJP for ‘leaving out' the senior minister.

“He (Gadkari) should show Maharashtra's mettle and resign instead of bowing before Delhi. We will ensure his election as an MVA candidate,” the ex-Maharashtra chief minister remarked.

The opposition MVA comprises Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). The BJP, on the other hand, governs Maharashtra in alliance with chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Both NDA and MVA, however, are facing troubles arriving at a seat-sharing formula ahead of the polls.

