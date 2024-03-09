Fadnavis calls Uddhav’s offer to Gadkari ‘ridiculous and laughable’

NAGPUR: After Shive Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray offered Nitin Gadkari to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on an MVA ticket, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called it ‘ridiculous and laughable’ and said that the Sena leader could not keep his own house in order. Nitin Gadkari

Thackeray, in a public meeting on Friday, said that Union Minister Gadkari should leave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he felt insulted by the party leadership for not including his name in the initial list of candidates, released a few days ago.

Thackeray urged Gadkari to join the MVA and contest the elections, advising him not to ‘bow down before Delhi’, drawing a parallel to Chhatrapati Shivaji’s defiance towards the throne of Delhi.

Fadnavis, speaking during a public event in Nagpur on Friday, emphasised that Nitin Gadkari is a national leader and asserted that when the central leadership announces the party candidates for Maharashtra, Gadkari’s name will automatically feature in the first list. Fadnavis also criticised Thackeray, highlighting the inability of the Sena leader to unite his own party and dismissing the offer to Gadkari as absurd.

Lashing out at the BJP leadership, Thackeray criticised the BJP central leadership for not including Gadkari’s name in the first list of Lok Sabha candidates but including Kripashankar Singh, who faces allegations in a disproportionate assets case and will contest from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. Thackeray praised Gadkari’s past contributions and loyalty to the BJP, expressing disappointment that his name had not been announced yet. He urged Gadkari to reject Delhi’s influence and join the Maha Vikas Aghadi, emphasizing that it is their responsibility to support his candidacy.

Gadkari was not available for comments.