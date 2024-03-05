Gadkari met PM Modi at Nagpur airport after his name didn’t appear in first list

NAGPUR: In the midst of criticism from the opposition for excluding Nitin Gadkari’s name from the BJP’s first list of Lok Sabha candidates, the two-time Nagpur MP and union minister for transport met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a brief stopover at Nagpur airport on Monday. Gadkari, along with state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, welcomed Modi and reportedly engaged in a conversation with the Prime Minister. HT Image

The BJP’s first list included 195 candidates across 16 States and two Union Territories, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah. Notably, Gadkari’s name was absent. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at the BJP for excluding Gadkari and questioned the inclusion of Kripashankar Singh, an accused in a disproportionate assets case.

Although there has been no official comment from the BJP on the interaction between Modi and Gadkari, it is widely speculated among party workers that Gadkari discussed his absence from the first list and potentially lobbied for inclusion in the second list of candidates.

During a recent visit by BJP poll observers Manoj Kotak and former MP Amar Sable in Nagpur, local BJP party workers expressed frustration at the thought of contesting the Nagpur constituency without Gadkari. City BJP leaders unanimously proposed Gadkari for a third term, expressing confidence in securing the ticket for him.

While the opposition suggests Gadkari might face challenges in obtaining a party ticket due to strained relations with Modi, city BJP leaders remain optimistic about Gadkari securing a hat-trick victory from Nagpur with a significant margin.

BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule expressed confidence in winning the Nagpur LS seat with over 60 percent of the votes and reiterated Gadkari’s pivotal role in the nation’s development over the years. City BJP Chief Bunty Kukde claimed that the party unit had entrusted him to put forward the names of contestants from the city and assured that Gadkari’s nomination was guaranteed.

Bawankule emphasised that Gadkari, who has stood by PM Modi in the nation’s development for the last 10 years, is occupying a key post in the cabinet and has dedicated his life to strengthening India. Therefore, the question of denying him a party nomination doesn’t arise, he added.