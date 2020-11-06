e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Piyush Goyal urges Punjab govt to clear entire Railway network from blockages to resume train services

Piyush Goyal urges Punjab govt to clear entire Railway network from blockages to resume train services

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Piyush Goyal said, “Met with MPs from Punjab regarding Railway services in the State. Railways are keen to start services for the benefit of farmers, industry, MSMEs, general public and passenger convenience.”

india Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:28 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Piyush Goyal met various Members of Parliament (MPs) from Punjab on November 4.
Piyush Goyal met various Members of Parliament (MPs) from Punjab on November 4.(PTI)
         

After meeting lawmakers from Punjab regarding Railway services amid the ongoing anti-farm laws protest, Union Minister Piyush Goyal assured them that they are ready to resume train services if Captain Amarinder Singh-led government assured safety and security of railway property and personnel and clears the tracks.

Goyal met various Members of Parliament (MPs) from Punjab on November 4.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Piyush Goyal said, “Met with MPs from Punjab regarding Railway services in the State. Railways are keen to start services for the benefit of farmers, industry, MSMEs, general public and passenger convenience.”

“Requested state government to clear entire Railway network from blockages so that we can run all trains, to and through Punjab, without interruption and safely,” the Minister said in a subsequent tweet.

The Railways Ministry on Thursday said that it has continued to lose revenue as Freight operations remain forcibly suspended due to tracks blockages in Punjab. “Till date, more than 2,225 freight rakes (coupled passenger coaches) could not be operated upon carrying vital commodities,” it said.

Punjab Chief Minister launched a ‘dharna’ at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on November 4 over the issue of suspending the goods railways services in Punjab. Farmers of the state have been observing ‘rail-roko’ protest against the new farm laws, passed by the central government in September. Chief Minister has said that the central government is behaving like a ‘step-mother’.

tags
top news
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Lalu Prasad Yadav not getting bail before counting day
Lalu Prasad Yadav not getting bail before counting day
Covid-19 doesn’t discriminate, please wear masks, urges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Covid-19 doesn’t discriminate, please wear masks, urges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
TN preps to avoid 2015-flood like situation as northeast monsoon intensifies
TN preps to avoid 2015-flood like situation as northeast monsoon intensifies
US Elections 2020: Why all eyes are on Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
US Elections 2020: Why all eyes are on Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
Amit Shah in Bengal: Appeasement politics is hurting state’s tradition
Amit Shah in Bengal: Appeasement politics is hurting state’s tradition
Sehwag recalls when Pak batsman asked him to sing Kishore Kumar song
Sehwag recalls when Pak batsman asked him to sing Kishore Kumar song
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In