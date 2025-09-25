An active cadre of the proscribed People Liberation Army (PLA) was on Wednesday arrested in connection with the September 19 ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur, which claimed the lives of two personnel, police said. PLA cadre held in connection with Manipur convoy ambush

In a statement, Manipur director general of police (DGP) Rajiv Singh said that a team of police from Imphal West and Bishnupur districts, as well as personnel from the 33 Assam Rifles and other security forces launched a special operation around 1am on Wednesday based on specific information about the presence of armed militants in the Kameng area.

“During the operation, one person, namely Khomdram Ojit Singh @ Keilal (47) was apprehended... He admitted he is a bailed-out member of the PLA... He was directly involved in the ambush,” the statement said.

A large number of arms and ammunition — including INSAS and other rifles as well as magazines — used in the ambush was also recovered based on the inputs provided by the accused, police said.

Two jawans of the Assam Rifles were killed and five others injured when a group of armed men ambushed a vehicle of the paramilitary force at Nambol Sabal Leikai, around 8 km far from Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal, on September 19.

Raids are underway to arrest the other culprits involved in the ambush, the DGP said. “He (Ojit) also revealed that he was arrested earlier on April 22, 2007... During further examination, it was revealed that he was directly involved in the ambush on September 19 at Sabal Leikai, Nambol (District Bishnupur) at about 5.30 pm against the 33 AR personnel,” the statement said. “After firing at the AR personnel, he along with other persons fled towards the Loktak lake side and hid their arms and ammunition at a secret location.”

PLA is the armed wing of banned underground insurgent outfit, Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), in Manipur.