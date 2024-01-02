close_game
close_game
News / India News / Plan to launch at least 12 missions this year: Isro

Plan to launch at least 12 missions this year: Isro

BySoumya Pillai
Jan 02, 2024 03:25 AM IST

This year marks India's 'Gaganyaan' mission, its maiden human space flight, aiming to transport three astronauts 400km above Earth's surface.

New Delhi: After a spectacular 2023 that saw the country land a spacecraft on the Moon and launch another to study the Sun, the Indian Space Research Organisation will carry out at least 12 launches this year, surpassing previous records, chairman S Somanath said on Monday.

ISRO's PSLV-C58 carrying an X-ray polarimeter satellite and 10 other satellite lifts off from the spaceposrt of Sriharikota, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.(PTI via Isro)
ISRO's PSLV-C58 carrying an X-ray polarimeter satellite and 10 other satellite lifts off from the spaceposrt of Sriharikota, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.(PTI via Isro)

“We are planning at least 12 missions for 2024. It may also go up depending on our ability to produce the hardware and complete testing,” Somanath said at a media briefing after the successful launch of India’s first polarimetry mission, the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite, a space observatory that will study black holes and other celestial objects.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In 2023, the space agency conducted a record seven missions, including the landing of Chandrayaan-3 close to the lunar south pole, and the launch of India’s first sun observatory, the Aditya-L1, which is expected to reach its destination, Lagrange Point 1, on January 6. Besides the launches, the space agency also conducted key technology demonstrations that pave the way for future missions for the Gaganyaan spacecraft and a reusable launch vehicle.

This year will be the “year for Gaganyaan”, Somanath said. “2024 is going to be a year to prepare for Gaganyaan. We are targeting the launch for 2025, but this year we will be conducting at least two more rounds of tests before gearing up for the final mission,” he said.

The Gaganyaan, India’s first human space flight mission, will carry a crew of three astronauts to an orbit 400km above the earth’s surface for a three-day mission and bring them back safely. After a TV-D1 test flight demonstration in October, the agency will carry out a test flight with a humanoid robot, dubbed Vyomitra, and an unmanned flight before manned Gaganyaan mission, possibly scheduled for 2025.

The prerequisites for Gaganyaan mission include development of many critical technologies, including a human-rated launch vehicle for carrying crew safely to space and back, life support systems to provide an Earth-like environment, and an emergency escape system.

On February 7 last year, Isro with the Indian Navy carried out recovery trials of the crew module in Kochi. The trials were part of preparations for crew module recovery operations for the Gaganyaan mission. Isro also tested the Gaganyaan service module propulsion system on July 19 at its propulsion complex in Odisha. On October 21, Isro also conducted the first developmental flight of test vehicle (TV-D1) with the in-flight abort demonstration of the crew escape system (CES).

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Soumya Pillai

    Soumya Pillai covers environment and traffic in Delhi. A journalist for three years, she has grown up in and with Delhi, which is often reflected in the stories she does about life in the city. She also enjoys writing on social innovations.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out