‘Plan to reopen schools in progress, would be submitted to CM before Oct 15’: Kerala education minister Sivankutty

Kerala education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday said that the government is preparing a plan consulting various stakeholders concerned for the re-opening of educational institutions. The minister’s remarks came a day after the state government on Saturday announced that the schools in the state would be reopened from November 1 following a Covid-19 review meeting.

“A discussion with [the] health minister was held regarding the matter and school authorities have been requested for the preparedness. The plan will be prepared and submitted to the Chief Minister before October 15,” news agency ANI quoted Sivankutty as saying.

Also read | Covid-19: Kerala remains worst-hit, Maharashtra distant second

Explaining the government’s plan to reopen schools, the minister said that institutions with more than 7,000 students would have classes in shifts. “The meetings will be held at the state and district levels and a shift system would be implemented in schools with more than 7000 students,” he said. Further, health experts will discuss the issues with district collectors and arrangements would be made to address the concerns of both students and parents, the minister said. “The plan will include the provision of masks, sanitisers and social distance adjustments when children arrive at school, as well as things to be observed in vehicles used for transporting children,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, following a review meeting of the core committee on Covid-19 pandemic chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state government had decided to reopen schools in the state from November 1 for classes one to seven and also for classes 10 and 12. The chief minister had directed to reopen all classes by November 15, his office had informed. “The department of education and the department of health should hold a joint meeting to make the necessary preparations for the reopening of the schools,” the CMO said. Also, children with weakened immunity systems do not have to attend physical classes.

Notably, the Kerala government had decided a few weeks ago that the higher educational institutions in the state would be reopened from October 4. It had also mandated at least one dose of the vaccine for students before entering the premises and urged teachers, staff and students to be fully vaccinated before returning to campuses.

On Sunday, the state saw 19,653 new Covid-19 infections and 152 deaths, taking the state’s death toll to 23,591, news agency ANI reported. The state currently has 173,631 active cases.