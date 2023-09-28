Planning a long weekend trip? These states are likely to witness heavy rainfall

A low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rainfall across Gangetic West Bengal during the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a Thursday bulletin. The weather forecasting agency said that the low-pressure area will likely become a well-marked low-pressure area under the influence of a cyclonic circulation lying over Myanmar and the Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 48 hours, bringing a fresh spell of heavy rainfall over East India. A fresh spell of heavy rainfall is likely over East India from September 29.

The IMD also noted that the conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Northwest and adjoining Westcentral India during the next two to three days.

Under the influence of these weather systems, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to witness widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning during this period, with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall from September 28-30. Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 45-55 km/h, gusting to 65 km/h, is anticipated from September 28 to October 1.

Gangetic West Bengal is on alert for widespread rainfall and thunderstorms on September 29 and 30. Odisha is also set to experience moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms during this period. Isolated very heavy rainfall is anticipated in the state on October 1 and 2.

While Jharkhand is poised for rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning from September 30 to October 2, Bihar could witness similar rainfall activity on October 2.

In South India, the ghat areas of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall from September 28 to 29, while Coastal Karnataka is expected to see similar weather conditions from September 28 to October 1.

From September 28 to October 1, Kerala and Mahe are predicted to have light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall.

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and isolated heavy rainfall are expected in Konkan-Goa from September 28 to October 1. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely from September 28 to 30. Central Maharashtra may experience these weather conditions from September 28 to 30, with isolated very heavy rainfall on September 29.

As India gears up for an upcoming long weekend –with October 2 being a national holiday – travel enthusiasts should take into account the varied weather predictions issued by the India Meteorological Department.

