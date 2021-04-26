Planning to get vaccinated? Check the list of states offering free doses

Several states have announced free vaccines for everyone above 18 years of age after the central government said all adults in the country will be eligible under the 'liberalised' third phase of its inoculation drive from May 1. The decision was made based on the current situation of the pandemic in the country and was announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired several meetings with several stakeholders.

Here is the list of states and Union territories which will provide free vaccination:

Karnataka

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Monday that citizens of the state will be vaccinated free of cost. Yediyurappa made the announcement while declaring the 14-day lockdown-like measures in the state starting from 9pm on Tuesday. “The health department will draw up the guidelines required. For those above 45 years the Centre is giving vaccines free of cost,” the chief minister said.

Ladakh

Ladakh lieutenant governor RK Mathur announced on Monday that eligible citizens will be vaccinated free of cost beginning next month. “Ladakh administration is in process of procuring Covid-19 vaccines for inoculating its residents who fall in the 18-45 years age group. The vaccination will be provided free of cost to all who are eligible,” the lieutenant governor said.

Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government will provide free vaccines to all those above 18 years of age in the Capital and approval of 13.4 million doses has been done to achieve the target. “We are working on a plan to start large-scale vaccination as soon as possible,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Odisha

Odisha on Sunday announced that people above the age of 18 years will be inoculated free of cost. Chief minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement on Sunday for all citizens of the state in the age group of 18 to 44 years and said that the state government will spend ₹2,000 crore on this vaccination campaign.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand government said that people under the age group of 18-45 years will be vaccinated free of cost. State government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal made the announcement on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Sunday announced that those between 18 and 45 years of age will be vaccinated free of cost. Chief minister Vijay Rupani made the announcement after a meeting with the cabinet. Rupani also said that an order for 15 million doses has been placed for the vaccination drive.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government said that it will spend ₹3000 crore to vaccinate people above 18 years of age free of cost starting May 1. “The state government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to all people above 18 years of age in the state at the cost of about ₹3,000 crore,” chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government announced on Sunday that it will vaccinate people above 18 years for free starting May 1. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said that the decision was taken after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in a cabinet meeting.

Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim have also said that they will vaccinate people over 18 years free of cost during the Phase III of the vaccination programme.