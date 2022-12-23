Home / India News / Planning to travel to Europe? This country has banned visa-free entry to Indians from next year

Planning to travel to Europe? This country has banned visa-free entry to Indians from next year

india news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 11:04 AM IST

The new change, will however, not affect Indians having a Schengen, UK and US visa, or a residence permit of these countries.

People walk in the street amid dense fog at morning at Terazije square in downtown Belgrade, Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) (File)
People walk in the street amid dense fog at morning at Terazije square in downtown Belgrade, Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) (File)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

For Indians planning to make a trip to southeastern-central Europe, a recent visa-related change in Serbia needs to be checked before making any plan. The country has announced the cancellation of visa-free entry to all Indian nationals starting January 1.

In a statement, the Embassy of India, Belgrade, said that all Indian citizens visiting the European nation would “require a visa to enter the Republic of Serbia”.

“The existing arrangement of visa-free entry into Serbia for all Indian passport holders for staying in Serbia up to 30 days has been withdrawn by the Government of Serbia,” the statement added.

Also Read | Croatia eager to join European Union’s visa-free travel zone on January 1

Indians wanting to visit Serbia on or after January 1 need to apply for a visa at the Embassy of Serbia in New Delhi or in the country of their residence.

Exemptions

The new change, will however, not affect Indians having a Schengen, UK and US visa, or a residence permit of these countries. The statement mentioned that Indian passport holders having visa or permit of these nations will still be allowed a visa-free entry into Serbia on or after January 1 for up to 90 days.

Other countries that no longer enjoy visa-free entry to Serbia

From November 20 onwards, Serbia also terminated the visa-free entry service to nationals of Guinea-Bissau (in west Africa), Tunisia (in north Africa), and Burundi (in east Africa).

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sharangee Dutta

    A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts.

Topics
serbia visa travel ban international travel europe + 3 more
serbia visa travel ban international travel europe + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out