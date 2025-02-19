‘Playing with the faith…’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath hits back at CM Mamata Banerjee over ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ remark

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit back at criticism of the Maha Kumbh, saying that over 56.25 crore devotees had already taken a holy dip in Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath calls Maha Kumbh a privilege for his government, dismisses “false campaigns.” (HT_PRINT)

Calling allegations and “fake videos” against the event an attack on the faith of millions, he said the Maha Kumbh was not linked to any political party or organisation but belonged to society.

Adityanath added that the event had gained global recognition, overcoming attempts to spread misinformation.

His response came a day after West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee referred to the Maha Kumbh as “Mrityu Kumbh.”

Speaking in the Bengal assembly on Tuesday, Banerjee referred to the January 29 stampede that claimed 30 lives as crowds rushed forward ahead of an auspicious day for the holy dip.

“This is Mrityu Kumbh... I respect Maha Kumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning... How many people have been recovered?” Banerjee added.

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Adityanath said, “While we are participating in the discussion here, more than 56.25 crore devotees have already taken their holy dip in Prayagraj... When we make baseless allegations or show fake videos against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India, or the Maha Kumbh, it is like playing with the faith of these 56 crore people... This event is not organised by any particular party or organisation. It belongs to society, and the government is there as a servant to fulfil its responsibilities.”

Adityanath said it was a privilege for his government to be associated with the Maha Kumbh, which had gained global recognition despite “false campaigns.”

“It is our good fortune that our government got the opportunity to be associated with the Maha Kumbh of this century... The country and the world have participated in this event and taken it to new heights of success, ignoring all false campaigns… Our sympathies are with all those who were victims of the stampede on January 29 and those who lost their lives in road accidents while travelling for Kumbh… The government stands with them and will help them in every possible way,” he added.