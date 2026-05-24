A petition seeking a CBI investigation against the activities of the 'Cockroach Janta Party' has been filed in Supreme Court days after the online movement gained popularity in India. Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking CBI probe against 'Cockroach Janta Party' activities (AP Photo)

The plea has been filed by a person named Raja Choudhary and it seeks investigation into alleged fake advocates and fraudulent law degrees, claiming that the issues reflect a deeper erosion of professional standards within the legal system, the LiveLaw reported.

Also read: Now, Cockroach Janta Party website taken down; founder slams ‘dictatorial behaviour’

It also seeks action against persons allegedly involved in the commercial exploitation of oral courtroom observations, including claims of trademark appropriation and monetised circulation of remarks made during court proceedings, the report added.

What is Cockroach Janata Party? The Cockroach Janta Party has drawn national attention as a viral online satirical movement. Reports say it gained major traction on social media within days, with its X account later withheld in India and its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, claiming that the movement's website and accounts faced restrictions.

Supporters see CJP as a humorous but sharp protest against unemployment, inequality and the feeling that ordinary citizens are treated with contempt. Critics, meanwhile, have questioned its online support base and seriousness as a political force.

Also read: ‘Cockroach’ party founder Abhijeet Dipke counters Rijiju's ‘followers from Pak’ claim; data shows 94% audience Indian

CJP's ideology can be understood as protest satire. It uses the image of the "cockroach" not as weakness, but as survival. Its message is that the ignored, mocked and unemployed youth are still present, still resilient and still capable of speaking back. Its informal manifesto appears to revolve around unemployment, institutional accountability, democratic expression and the right of young citizens to question authority without being dismissed.

The idea emerged after controversial remarks attributed to Chief Justice Surya Kant comparing some unemployed youth to “cockroaches” and “parasites” triggered widespread backlash online.

The founder of CJP Abhijeet Dipke is a 30-year-old Indian political communication strategist and founder of the CJP and is known for his work in digital political messaging, narrative building, and online campaign strategy.

Dipke completed his undergraduate degree in journalism in Pune before moving to the United States for higher education. He recently graduated from Boston University with a two-year master’s degree in Public Relations.

Between 2020 and 2023, he worked with Aam Aadmi Party and was involved in the party’s social media and election campaign operations.

Police cover at CJP founder's home in India Police have been deployed for protection at online satirical movement Dipke's home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where his parents live while he is a student at Boston in the US, officials said on Sunday.

“We have given round-the-clock general police protection to Abhijeet Dipke's residence located in MIDC Waluj area. This is to ensure there is no crowding at his place since the CJP issue is trending on social media right now," DCP Atulkar told news agency PTI.

He denied that any formal complaint had been received at any police station under his jurisdiction.