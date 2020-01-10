e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / India News / Plea in Supreme Court restarts debate on euthanasia

Plea in Supreme Court restarts debate on euthanasia

Active euthanasia is illegal in India while passive euthanasia is permitted after a 2018 Supreme Court judgment in the case of Common Cause vs Union of India. Passive euthanasia, however, entails withholding of treatment necessary for continuance of life.

india Updated: Jan 10, 2020 05:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The petitioner has prayed that a procedure should be laid down for patients suffering from Rabies to allow the victims or their guardians to opt for the assistance of physicians willing for assisted dying or active-euthanasia.
The petitioner has prayed that a procedure should be laid down for patients suffering from Rabies to allow the victims or their guardians to opt for the assistance of physicians willing for assisted dying or active-euthanasia.(Shutterstock Image/Representative Image)
         

A petition in the Supreme Court has restarted the debate on legality of active euthanasia or physician-assisted mercy killing after it sought the response of the central government in a petition to allow assisted death for persons suffering from rabies.

The petitioner has prayed that a procedure should be laid down for patients suffering from Rabies to allow the victims or their guardians to opt for the assistance of physicians willing for assisted dying or active-euthanasia.

The Delhi high court in an October 2019 order had turned down the plea by the petitioner NGO, All Creatures Great and Small, leading to the appeal in Supreme Court.

Active euthanasia is when a physician actively assists by way of injection of lethal substances to accelerate the death of a person.

Passive euthanasia, however, entails withholding of treatment necessary for continuance of life.

Active euthanasia is illegal in India while passive euthanasia is permitted after a 2018 Supreme Court judgment in the case of Common Cause vs Union of India.

The petitioner submitted that since Rabies has a 100 percent fatality rate, victims suffering from the disease have no reason for hope and should therefore not be made to endure harrowing and painful suffering which precedes death from rabies.

It is the petitioner’s case that the 2018 SC judgment, which permits passive euthanasia, will not benefit patients suffering from Rabies as the disease has no palliative and alleviating drugs. Thus, the petitioner argued that infected persons should be considered as a separate class due to the exceptional and violent nature of the disease and the absence of a cure for it.

“…the inevitability of death makes it a special case and thus victims suffering from the disease have no reason for hope and shouldn’t be made to endure their entire cycle of death from rabies,” the petition stated.

tags
top news
Supreme Court ruling on curbs in Jammu and Kashmir expected today
Supreme Court ruling on curbs in Jammu and Kashmir expected today
Not naming Delhi CM face is a strategy, says Prakash Javadekar
Not naming Delhi CM face is a strategy, says Prakash Javadekar
At pre-budget meet, sops for rural sector, SC/STs among suggestions
At pre-budget meet, sops for rural sector, SC/STs among suggestions
Another Delhi gang rape case convict files curative petition in SC
Another Delhi gang rape case convict files curative petition in SC
Deepika Padukone’s Skill India promo video dropped after JNU visit
Deepika Padukone’s Skill India promo video dropped after JNU visit
Think Indian, there are benefits coming your way: Ravi Shastri on CAA
Think Indian, there are benefits coming your way: Ravi Shastri on CAA
Judge Loya’s death could be probed again: Maharashtra home minister
Judge Loya’s death could be probed again: Maharashtra home minister
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news