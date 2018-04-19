Pleas seeking probe in judge Loya’s death filed with vested interests: Rohatgi

Former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi on Thursday said pleas seeking probe into the death of special CBI judge BH Loya were filed with vested interests and the purpose was to attack the functioning of the government.

The senior advocate welcomed the apex court judgement dismissing the pleas and said the manner in which these cases were argued was a “classic case of contempt” and the real purpose was completely “collateral”.

“The very fact that the judge died in the company of his colleagues shows that there is nothing wrong in the matter. The manner in which these cases were argued is a classic case of contempt. There are vested interests because they want to attack people collaterally and they used the judge for this purpose. This is unacceptable,” Rohatgi said.

“All the facts are wrong. If a probe was ordered, it would mean those 3-4 judges who were with judge Loya that evening are telling lies. Can we allow that? Our judges are made of different metal, we cannot let this doubt prevail on our judges. To believe that judges were speaking a lie is completely absurd. Why should anybody doubt them? I hope these kind of things are not repeated. This is not in line with the traditions of the Supreme Court,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that judge Loya died of natural causes and that the petitions were a serious attempt to scandalise and obstruct the course of justice.