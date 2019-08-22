‘Please sit’, judge asked Chidambaram at CBI custody hearing. He declines

india

P Chidambaram, who was arrested in a dramatic fashion last night, was brought to a CBI court on Thursday in connection with the INX Media media case where the premier investigation agency is seeking his custody. The former finance and home minister of the country during the UPA reign refused to sit throughout the court proceedings. He was also seen smiling from time to time.

While the arguments on his remand were going on, the former Union Minister kept standing throughout despite requests from the judge, solicitor General Tushar Mehta and the CBI to sit.

“No, no... it is okay... I will stand,” said Chidambaram to repeated pleas to sit.

A chair was brought to the court near the accused box ,where the veteran Congress leader was standing, but he refused to sit. All through the proceedings, he stood in the accused box with a smile on his face.

As Chidambaram entered the court amid tight security, he was seen greeting fellow lawyers assembled there. He even appeared to be smiling and joined his hands in namaste. Upon entering the court, he was seen indulging in a serious conversation with his lawyers Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Dayan Krishnan.

Solicitor General Mehta, who sought five days custody, had complained to the judge as the hearing started that the former minister had been evasive and non-cooperative in his responses to the investigators. Chidambaram , the law officer said, was “not cooperating in the investigation and evasive to questioning,” adding that it is a serious and monumental case of money laundering. He also said Chidambaram’s custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the “quid pro quo and larger conspiracy” and he is required to be confronted with documents.

The CBI team is probing the alleged corruption in the clearance of Rs 305 crore foreign investment to INX Media when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister in 2007. Chidambaram has strongly denied the allegations, saying the payments were for consultancy and his son was in no way associated with that company.

The arrest came after the Delhi High Court removed protection from his arrest and rejected Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea.

