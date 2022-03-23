PM announces 2 lakh compensation for family of 11 killed in Hyderabad fire

Prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted Wednesday morning to express grief over the death of 11 migrant workers after a fire broke out at an iron and plastic scrap warehouse at Bhoiguda in Hyderabad. The prime minister announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for each of the families of the 11 who were killed in the horrible incident. The compensation will be paid from the prime minister's national relief fund, Modi said.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased," the prime minister tweeted.

At least 11 migrant workers were charred to death after the fire broke out, police said. The bodies recovered so far are believed to be of migrant labourers from Bihar.

A police officer said the fire broke out around 4 am when around 13 workers were asleep on the upper floor of the warehouse in the densely populated residential colony near the Secunderabad railway station.

“Preliminary investigation suggested the fire might have erupted due to a short circuit. Further investigation is on,” he said.

As many as eight fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control around 7 am. "We have recovered 11 bodies so far and all of them are totally burnt and in unidentifiable condition. One worker managed to escape with burn injuries and he has been rushed to the Gandhi Hospital, where his condition is critical," the police officer said.

State minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, who visited the scene, promised all possible help to the families of those killed.

