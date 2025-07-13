‘PM asked if he should speak in Marathi’: Rajya Sabha nominee Ujjwal Nikam recalls talk with Modi

Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, who served as public prosecutor on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, had an interesting and warm conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi just hours before being nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu. Ujjwal Nikam is renowned for prosecuting several high-profile criminal cases, most notably the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial of Ajmal Kasab (File/HT Photo)

It was PM Modi who dialed Nikam on Saturday and was the first person to tell him that he will be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President, he told news agency ANI. He added that PM Modi spoke to him in Marathi.

“Yesterday, PM Modi called to inform me about the nomination. He asked whether he should speak in Hindi or Marathi--both of us laughed. Then he spoke to me in Marathi and told me that the President wanted to assign me a responsibility, and he informed me of her decision… I immediately said yes,” ANI quoted Nikam as saying.

Also read: Mumbai blasts lawyer, ex foreign secretary among 4 new nominees to Rajya Sabha

Ujjwal Nikam is among four people nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday. Apart from Nikam, people who have been nominated include former diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla, historian Meenakshi Jain, and teacher-politician C. Sadanandan Master.

PM Modi congratulates Ujjwal Nikam

PM Modi extended best wishes to Ujjwal Nikal after his nomination to Rajya Sabha and said his devotion to the legal field and to our Constitution is exemplary.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Shri Ujjwal Nikam’s devotion to the legal field and to our Constitution is exemplary. He has not only been a successful lawyer but also been at the forefront of seeking justice in important cases. During his entire legal career, he has always worked to strengthen Constitutional values and ensure common citizens are always treated with dignity.”

“It’s gladdening that the President of India has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. My best wishes for his Parliamentary innings,” he added.

Ujjwal Nikam is renowned for prosecuting several high-profile criminal cases, most notably the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial of Ajmal Kasab and the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts case.