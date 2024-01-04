PM attacks Left, Cong for ‘delay’ in passage of women’s quota bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the CPI(M) and the Congress for delaying the passage of the women’s reservation bill, while asserting that his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fulfilled its promise to women by passing the Naari Shakti Vandan Bill through both houses of Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to people as he holds a roadshow, in Thrissur on Wednesday (Narendra Modi-X)

Modi made the comments at a BJP women’s convention in Kerala’s Thrissur, on the concluding day of a two-day trip to southern India. Before travelling to Kerala on Wednesday afternoon, he spent the morning opening projects in Lakshadweep. On Tuesday, he inaugurated several infrastructure schemes in Tamil Nadu apart from inaugurating the Tiruchirapalli international airport.

Speaking in Thrissur, Modi said that the CPI(M), which heads the coalition that is in power in Kerala, and the Congress, the principal Opposition in the state, had both kept the issue of women’s reservation hanging for decades. “But the Modi government fulfilled the promise made to women to grant them the right of reservation in Parliament and assemblies. Nari Shakti Vandan is today a law that has been passed by both houses of Parliament. Similarly, Muslim women suffered under the yoke of triple talaq under Congress and Left governments. We promised to free the women from triple talaq and we fulfilled that promise,” Modi said.

Modi also criticised both the CPI(M) and the Congress for ostensibly being opposed to each other in Kerala, but coming together at the national level as part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc. “They are two different parties in name, but they work together when it comes to corruption, family dynasties and crime. By forming the INDI alliance, they have proved that there is no difference in their ideologies and policies. The people of Kerala have understood that only the NDA can bring development to Kerala,” he said.

Kerala Congress general secretary, AA Shukkoor, dismissed PM’s criticism.

“The Congress and the UPA governments it led have always worked to uplift women especially from poor backgrounds. MGNREGA is an example. As far as the women’s reservation bill is concerned, it’s akin to fooling the people of this country. It’s an election stunt. If they had any commitment towards women, they should have implemented the reservation in the 2024 elections itself by doing delimitation based on the 2011 census. This is something that could be implemented in 2029 or even 2034,” he said.

HT reached out to the CPI(M) for a comment but didn’t get it immediately.

Modi landed at Cochin International airport at 3pm on Wednesday and travelled by helicopter to Thrissur, where he conducted a road show in an open jeep in the heart of the town.

He said that the Opposition alliance “knew how to injure our faith and belief”.

“It is unfortunate that they played politics over Thrissur pooram. Their mismanagement of the Sabarimala pilgrimage has inconvenienced a lot of pilgrims. It shows the incompetence of the state government,” he said.

The PM is referring to Thrissur pooram, where a disagreement over the rent of the festival venue triggered a massive controversy. The matter was later resolved by the chief minister. The Sabarimala pilgrimage was also embroiled in a controversy due to complaints of mismanagement of queues and lack of basic amenities.

During his 40-minute address, the PM hailed the contributions of women from Kerala such as freedom fighter Accamma Cherian, Rossamma Punnose, the first woman to be sworn in as MLA in Kerala Assembly, and tribal singer Nanchiamma who received a National award for playback singing.

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated development projects worth ₹1,150 crore in Lakshadweep, and at a public function there, said, “Even though the geographical area of Lakshadweep is small, the hearts of the people are as deep as the ocean. I am overwhelmed by the love and blessings I received here and I express my gratitude to all of you.”

The Prime Minister spoke of the development underway in the islands, including the Kochi Lakshadweep Submarine Optical Fiber Network which was inaugurated on Wednesday. “In 2020, I guarantee that you will get a fast internet facility in the next 1000 days…Now the internet in Lakshadweep will be available at a hundred times the speed,” Modi said.

Emphasising Lakshadweep’s potential, the PM highlighted two blue-flag beaches and upcoming water villa projects on Kadmat and Suheli islands.

He also recommended exploring Lakshadweep, assuring that its beauty surpasses many global destinations. “Once you witness the beauty of Lakshadweep, other destinations in the world will pale before it,” he added, while assuring the local residents that the central government remains committed to enhancing their quality of life, travel convenience and business opportunities.