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PM Balen’s visit to India to be finalised after ‘consultations’: Nepal FM Shisir Khanal

Khanal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent an invitation to Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah "Balen" to visit India.

Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 09:38 pm IST
PTI |
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Kathmandu, Apr 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Balendra Shah's visit to India will be finalised only after the external affairs ministries of both countries hold consultations, Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Shisir Khanal said.

No date and itinerary of the visit have been finalised so far. (REUTERS)

Khanal said that Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has sent an invitation to Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah "Balen" to visit India.

"It is highly natural to have high-level visits between the two countries; the matters relating to date and other details will be finalised only after the two ministries hold consultations," he said after he returned to Nepal on Monday night, concluding his visit to Mauritius, where he attended the 9th Indian Ocean Conference.

Khanal added that no date and itinerary of the visit have been finalised so far.

The government has not yet made any decision regarding the matter, he added. "Only after the new government fixes its priorities and the two foreign ministries complete their preparations, a decision will be made regarding such a high-level visit," he added.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / PM Balen’s visit to India to be finalised after ‘consultations’: Nepal FM Shisir Khanal
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