Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM flags off flight connecting Haryana's Hisar to UP's Ayodhya

PTI |
Apr 14, 2025 12:05 PM IST

PM Modi was in Haryana to launch several development initiatives worth ₹10,000 crore in the state on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday flagged off a commercial flight from here to Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone of the new terminal building at the airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with MoS for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during flagging off ceremony of a commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya.(PTI/@narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with MoS for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during flagging off ceremony of a commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya.(PTI/@narendramodi)

In line with his commitment to make air travel safe, affordable and accessible to all, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Agrasen Airport's new terminal building to be built at an estimated cost of over 410 crore.

It will include a state-of-the-art passenger terminal, a cargo terminal and an ATC building. The project is targeted to be completed in two years.

About Modi flagging off the inaugural flight from here to Ayodhya, a statement had earlier said that scheduled flights from Hisar to Ayodhya twice a week, and three flights in a week to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh will mark a significant leap in Haryana's aviation connectivity.

Modi is in Haryana to launch several development initiatives worth 10,000 crore in the state on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, an iconic figure known for his role in Dalit emancipation and framing the Constitution.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and several state ministers were among those present at the event.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM flags off flight connecting Haryana's Hisar to UP's Ayodhya
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On