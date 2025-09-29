PM hails Bihar’s culture and RSS in Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the culture of Bihar, especially the Chhath Puja and the Madhubani painting, as he reiterated his pitch for indigenous products and hailed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its century-long commitment to national service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, during a public meeting in Gaya in Bihar on August 22.(AFP)

In the 126th episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said Chhath Puja, once a local tradition, is now becoming a global festival and the Union government is working to have it included in United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, which celebrates living cultural traditions passed down through generations.

He urged people to buy swadeshi products this festive season, including at least one Khadi item on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, and share it on social media with #VocalForLocal.

Chhath Puja, dedicated to the Sun God and celebrated after Diwali, is a unique festival where devotees offer prayers to the setting sun, and its grandeur is now visible globally, said Modi.

“Friends, I am very happy to tell you that the Government of India is also engaged in taking a big initiative regarding Chhath Puja. The government is working towards getting this sacred festival included in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List. When Chhath Puja will be included in UNESCO’s list, then people from across the world will get a chance to experience its grandeur and divinity,” he added.

Modi also highlighted that the government’s efforts paved the way for inclusion of Kolkata’s Durga Puja in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List in December 2021. “When we get such global recognition for our cultural festivals, the world will also learn about them, understand and participate in them,” he added.

PM Modi’s remark on Chhath Puja gaining global recognition comes just ahead of the Bihar assembly polls later this year, underscoring the political importance of the festival.

Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal said that Modi “touched the hearts of the people of Bihar” by highlighting the government’s push to get Chhath Mahaparv recognised by UNESCO . “This is a moment of pride for every Bihari and also a testament that our Prime Minister always gives priority to Bihar’s traditions and sentiments,” he said.

Modi said that during Navratri, Indians celebrate the festival of woman power. “From business to sports, from education to science, take any field—the daughters of our country are making a mark everywhere. Today, they are overcoming challenges that are difficult to even imagine,” he said.

He also introduced the listeners to two officers of the Navy – Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Roopa – who demonstrated courage and determination during the Navika Sagar Parikrama, a series of global sailing expeditions by Indian Navy women officers, showcasing women’s empowerment and India’s maritime strength. Both made history by becoming the first Indian women to circumnavigate the globe in double-handed mode.

PM Modi said the upcoming Vijayadashami on October 2 will mark 100 years of the RSS, founded in 1925. He said M.S. Golwalkar’s words, ‘Rashtraya Swaha, Idam Rashtraya Idam Na Mam,’ meaning, ‘This is not mine, this belongs to the nation’ inspired millions in the RSS toward “selfless service, discipline, and sacrifice.”

“This journey of a century is as amazing and unprecedented, as it is inspiring,” he said.

Modi said October 7 marked Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, honouring the seer who gave humanity the Ramayana that highlights Lord Ram’s values of service, harmony, and compassion. “That is why, friends, when the Ram temple was erected in Ayodhya, a temple dedicated to Nishadraj and Maharishi Valmiki was also built alongside it. When you visit Ayodhya to see Ram Lalla, I urge you to visit the Maharishi Valmiki and Nishadraj temples,” he said.

Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, PM Modi urged Indians to buy one Khadi product on that day. “Say it with pride, these are Swadeshi. Share it on social media with #Vocal for Local,” he said.

With Indians gearing up for shopping in the festive season, PM Modi urged people to buy Swadeshi products. He emphasised that by choosing goods “made by the people of the country,” countrymen can honour artisans, support families, and empower young entrepreneurs.

Modi also reminded citizens that cleanliness during festivals should extend beyond homes to streets, neighbourhoods, markets, and villages. Wishing everyone for Diwali, he reiterated: “we have to become self-reliant, we have to make the country self-reliant; and the path to that lies only through Swadeshi.”