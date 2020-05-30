e-paper
‘PM has bridged development gap of last 60 years in 6 years’: JP Nadda on first anniversary of Modi’s second term

There will be 250 press conferences and 2000 rallies, all virtual, to bring home the achievements of the government to the people, said Nadda.

india Updated: May 30, 2020 12:43 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JP Nadda underscored how the first year of PM Modi's second term has been a "year of accomplishments". (Photo @BJP4India)
Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s policies have bridged the development gap of the last 60 years in the six years since he has assumed power, underlined BJP president JP Nadda at a press conference to mark the first anniversary of the second term of the NDA government.

The same sentiment was expressed by home minister Amit Shah in a tweet while congratulating PM Modi on the completion of first year in office in the second term. The comment is a direct attack on the Congress rule.

Nadda underscored how the first year of PM Modi’s second term has been a “year of accomplishments”. He said there were “unimaginable challenges”, but they were met by PM Modi “boldly”. As an example, he cited the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said it helped accomplish the task of one nation, one flag.

The government, said Nadda, has been responsive, receptive and has the capacity to take decisions. The BJP chief credited PM Modi of bringing about a “cultural change in the political arena”.

“What is right is right and will be implemented...The ‘chalta hai (whatever goes)’ attitude will not be tolerated,” said Nadda.

