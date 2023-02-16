PM Kisan 13th installment; here’s how to check status online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to release the 13th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme on February 24, - the day it was launched four years ago in 2019. The 12th installment of the PM-Kisan programme worth ₹16,000 crore was released to nearly 80 million farmers on October 17, 2022.

The number of beneficiaries under the scheme has increased from 3.16 crore in early 2019 to 10.45 crore in mid-2022, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said in the Parliament during the budget session last week.

All PM Kisan beneficiaries were required to complete their account eKYC compliance in order to get the 13th installment. The deadline for completing eKYC was February 10, 2023, an official was quoted by PTI.

Steps to check the name on beneficiary list:

1. Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ .

2. Navigate to a yellow coloured tab "Dashboard" above the map of India. A new page will open.

3. Select your respective state, district, Sub-District and village. Click on Show button

Steps to check if the installment is credited:

1. Visit PM Kisan's official website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ .

2. On the right corner, click the 'Beneficiary status' tab, a new page will open.

3. Select any one option between Aadhar Number, Bank Account Number. Through this, you can check whether the amount has been credited to your account.

Under PM-KISAN, the government provides income support of ₹6,000 a year to farmers with a valid enrolment, paid in three equal cash transfers of ₹2,000 -- one every four months. It was launched on 24 February 2019, when the first instalment was paid. The PM-KISAN funds are deposited directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

The farmers who have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme. Institutional land holders, farmer families holding constitutional posts, serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government, Public Sector Undertakings and Government Autonomous bodies are excluded from the scheme. Moreover, doctors, engineers, advocates and pensioners with a pension of over ₹10,000 a month are also not eligible for the scheme.

