Narendra Singh Tomar says 'revolutionary' laws will enhance farmers' income
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday once again reiterated his stand that the new farm laws, introduced by the Centre in September last year, were a step towards the betterment of the farmers and will enhance their income.
"Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana, about 1.15 lakh crore rupees are deposited in the bank accounts of about 1.75 crore farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the vision to increase the income of farmers and the development of the agricultural sector. We understand that, if we don't have prosperous farmers, we can't develop a good economy of the country." Tomar said.
Also Read: Farmers’ protest completes 3 months, Kisan Cong to gherao Tomar's house today
He was speaking at a joint forum's session of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Asia-Pacific Rural and Agricultural Credit Association (APRACA) on "Development support to promote agribusiness clusters and credit enhancement instruments".
He said that the three farm laws would help farmers and termed them 'revolutionary'.
Despite many failed rounds of talk between the two sides, the minister has on several occasions repeated his offer of talking to the protesting farmers to end the impasse. On February 25 too, he had said that the central government is ready to talk to protesting farmers at any time.
Also Read | 'Sanctity lost': 5 things Narendra Singh Tomar said on farmers' protest
Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national Capital since November 26, 2020, against the three newly enacted farm laws. These laws are -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Congress can't even': BJP minister says Cong passed off Taiwan pics as Assam's
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Give allowance till son gets his first degree, not just till he's 18: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Delhi's temperature could reach 35°C by Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narendra Singh Tomar says 'revolutionary' laws will enhance farmers' income
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance to bear full costs of employees, family members vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain and thunderstorm warning for many parts of NW India from March 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Indian-Americans taking over US,' says President Joe Biden in NASA meet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India's Covid-19 tally over 11.17 million after 16,838 fresh cases
Verifying reports of 3 Myanmarese cops crossing over to India, says Mizoram
- A Reuters report quoting unnamed officials stated that at least 19 Myanmarese policemen have crossed over to the Indian side through border areas in Serchip and Champhai districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Thackeray party takes credit of closing Karachi Bakery; not true, say others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Gujarat leg of bullet train may open before Maharashtra first if...': Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to hold virtual summit on bilateral issues with his Sweden counterpart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC directs UP police to give post mortem report of farmer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At least three Myanmar cops cross into India seeking refuge
- Those entering India can be granted refugee status, but they will be deported if the government decides against it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyber policy to factor in threat from state actors
- The 50-odd pages document, anchored by the national security adviser’s office, is now awaiting the approval from the Prime Minister’s office before it is released.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox