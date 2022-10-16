PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022: Over 13k farmers to attend. All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 on Monday at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi. The two-day event aims to bring together more than 13,500 farmers from across the country and around 1,500 agri startups, an official statement read.

“More than 1 crore farmers, from various institutions are expected to attend the event virtually. The Sammelan will also witness the participation of researchers, policy makers and other stakeholders,” it added.

All you need to know about PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022:

1. A total of 600 Pradan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) under the ministry of chemicals and fertilisers will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Monday.

2. PMKSK will cater to a wide variety of farmer needs and provide agri-inputs like fertilizers, seeds, implements; testing facilities for soil, seeds, fertilisers; generate awareness among farmers; provide information regarding various government schemes and ensure regular capacity building of retailers at block/ district level outlets.

3. More than 3.3 lakh retail fertiliser shops in the country are planned to be converted into PMKSK in a phased manner.

4. Modi will also launch Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana – One Nation One Fertiliser – during the event. Under the scheme, he will launch Bharat Urea Bags to help companies market fertilizers under the single brand name “Bharat”.

5. The 12th installment amount of ₹16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) will be released towards the welfare of the farmers through direct benefit transfer.

6. The PM will also inaugurate the Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition in which about 300 startups will showcase their innovation in farming techniques.

7. Further, an e-magazine called 'Indian Edge' with a focus on fertilisers will be launched during the event. It will provide information on domestic and international fertiliser scenarios, including recent developments, price trends analysis, availability and consumption, and success stories of farmers, among others.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON