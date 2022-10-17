PM Kisan Samman Sammelan set to see 1 crore farmers take part virtually | 5 point

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 in Delhi on Monday. The two-day event - set to take place at Indian Agricultural Research Institute - will bring together over 13,000 farmers where PM Modi will release the 12th installment of PM-KISAN Funds worth ₹16,000 crore.

“Our government is committed to make the lives of annadatas easier. In this episode, along with inaugurating the Kisan Samman Sammelan in Delhi at 11:30 am tomorrow, I will also release the 12th installment of PM-KISAN. You will also get the privilege of launching many more schemes on this occasion,” PM Modi tweeted ahead of the event.

PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 in points

1) With several launches planned during the event, the Sammelan is expected to witness the participation of over 1 crore farmers virtually. Additionally, researchers, policy makers, etc will also be a part of the event.

2) PM Modi will also inaugurate 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK), under which the fertilizer retail shops in the country will be converted into PMKSK in a phased manner. These kendras will act as a one-stop-shop for agri-inputs like seeds, fertilizers, testing facilities for soil, awareness hubs, a government statement read.

3) 1,500 agri-related start-ups will be also launched during the event and ‘Indian Edge’, an e-magazine on fertilizer will also be launched to deliver a wide variety of information - from trends to market scenarios.

4) Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana - One Nation One Fertilizer scheme - will be unveiled under which Bharat Urea Bags will be launched, aimed at helping companies market fertilizers under the single brand name "Bharat.”

5) In the event, about 300 startups will also showcase their innovations related to agriculture such as allied agriculture, waste to wealth, precision farming.

