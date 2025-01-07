PM lauds India-US ties for scaling new heights in key areas

The India-US partnership has achieved new heights in areas such as technology and defence, and New Delhi is looking forward to building on the momentum in ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US NSA Jake Sullivan, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Sullivan, who was on a two-day visit aimed at reviewing bilateral ties ahead of the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump, met PM Modi, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

After meeting Sullivan, Modi said in a post on X: “The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence, space, biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence… Look forward to building upon this momentum in ties between our two democracies for the benefit of our people and global good.”

Sullivan’s visit is expected to be the final engagement between a senior member of the Joe Biden administration and the Indian side before Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Earlier, Doval met Sullivan to review progress in the India-US high-level dialogue in diverse fields such as defence, cyber and maritime security, according to a joint statement.

Doval and Sullivan have engaged regularly in this high-level dialogue for extensive discussions on a broad bilateral, regional and global agenda.

Following the launch of the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) by Modi and President Biden on the margins of the Quad Summit in Tokyo in May 2022, Doval and Sullivan have “driven concrete initiatives between the two countries across a range of areas, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, telecommunications, defence and space”, the joint statement said.

Sullivan announced “US efforts to finalise necessary steps to delist Indian nuclear entities, which will promote civil nuclear cooperation and resilient clean energy supply chains”, the joint statement said.

This move by the US reflects the progress that the two countries “have made – and will continue to make – as strategic partners and countries with a shared commitment to peaceful nuclear cooperation”, the joint statement said.

During a public address at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi, Sullivan announced that the US will remove long-standing regulations that have prevented cooperation between key Indian nuclear entities and American companies. The move is expected to help implement the India-US civil nuclear cooperation agreement and benefit organisations such as the Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC), which on the US list of restricted entities for nuclear cooperation and commerce.

Sullivan also briefed the Indian side on updates by the Biden administration to US missile export control policies under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) that will “boost US commercial space cooperation with India”, the joint statement said.

During the speech at IIT-Delhi, Sullivan credited Doval for his role in driving India-US cooperation in advanced technologies. Doval’s vision of advanced technologies of the future would be a “propellant for the US-India relationship in a way that could take our two countries forward, advance our respective interests, protect our respective values, and build a better world for everybody”, Sullivan said.

Sullivan said he developed a deep personal and professional relationship with Doval because of the bilateral partnership and the iCET. This relationship played a critical role in ensuring that the US-India partnership reached a new high level, he said.

Following his meeting with Sullivan, Jaishankar said on X that he appreciated the US NSA’s “personal contribution to forging a closer and stronger India-US partnership”.

Jaishankar added: “Continued our ongoing discussions on deepening bilateral, regional and global cooperation. Valued the openness of our conversations in the last four years.”

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said last week that Sullivan was visiting New Delhi for a “capstone meeting” with Doval spanning issues ranging from space, defence and strategic technology cooperation to shared security priorities in the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar met Sullivan and Mike Waltz, who has been nominated by Trump for the post of NSA, during a recent visit to the US.