PM lauds TRS MP for his initiative to increase green cover

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar for his Green India Challenge. Started by the 44-year-old Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP, the intiative aims to encourage tree plantation to improve green cover in the state.

In a letter to Santosh, as the MP is popularly known, the Prime Minister said it was the individual and collective responsibility of every citizen to leave behind a green footprint for posterity.

“Endeavours like Green India Challenge, aimed at increasing the green cover through planting of saplings can succeed only through people’s participation,” Modi said in his letter that Santosh received on Friday.

Santosh launched the Green India Challenge – with “Hara Hai Toh Bhara Hai” slogan, in July 2018 on social media, tagging people to plant a sapling, and then challenging three others to do the same to continue the chain.

Also Read | PM Modi meets Odisha CM Patnaik, reviews post Cyclone Yaas damages

The campaign went viral within no time, as politicians, officials, sports persons, celebrities from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi film industry took up the challenge and posted pictures on social media.

“More than 130 million trees have been planted by people who responded to campaign till now,” Santosh said.

The Prime Minister said Indians had always peacefully co-existed with nature. The inherent love and respect for nature has been an integral part of our heritage. “Our deep reverence for Mother Earth is reflected through such sayings as “Mata Bhoomi: Putroham Prithivyah:” (Earth is my mother and I am her son),” he said.

He also appreciated the book titled “Vriksha Vedam,” brought out by Santosh as part of the Green India Challenge. He said the book would educate people about the holistic relationship between mankind and nature.

Santosh said such words of encouragement will go a long way in taking the campaign further.