PM Modi, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss ways to boost post-Covid-19 partnership
- UAE’s move reflected the growing defence ties between the two sides. Last month, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane became the first head of one of the three services to visit Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday discussed ways to diversify trade and investment links and strengthen the India-UAE partnership in the post-Covid-19 world.
The phone conversation between the two leaders came a day after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) took the unprecedented step of providing in-air refuelling for three Rafale combat jets on a non-stop flight from France to India. The French-made jets were part of the latest batch of Rafales to join the Indian Air Force (IAF).
UAE’s move reflected the growing defence ties between the two sides. Last month, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane became the first head of one of the three services to visit Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Modi and the crown prince, who is also deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces, discussed the impact of the pandemic in the region and expressed satisfaction that cooperation between the two countries hadn’t halted during the crisis.
“They agreed to continue close consultations and cooperation to further strengthen the India-UAE partnership in the post-Covid-19 world. In this context, they discussed the opportunities for further diversifying trade and investment links,” the external affairs ministry said.
Modi expressed his special appreciation for the personal attention and care that the crown prince has “always shown for the well-being of the expatriate Indian community”.
“The two leaders shared their confidence that the Covid-19 crisis would soon be overcome, and looked forward to meeting in person in the near future,” the ministry said.
The UAE is home to 3.42 million Indians, one of the largest concentrations of expatriates in West Asia. Experts believe the recent normalisation of ties between Israel and the UAE could open up new opportunities for trilateral cooperation with India, which has close relations with both countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2021 to be Indo-French Year of the Environment
- From the French side, it will be implemented by the Ministry of Ecological Transition along with the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Congress legislators from Puducherry join BJP after quitting key posts
- The BJP which barely has a presence in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry is on a recruiting spree.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJYM leader in Madhya Pradesh among 20 booked for smuggling cows to Maharashtra
- Manoj Pardhi, a general secretary of the BJYM in MP's Balaghat district is absconding along with nine others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tension at farm protest sites as forces build up
- Police move in to evict protesters from Ghazipur, increase deployment and dig trenches at Singhu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss ways to boost post-Covid-19 partnership
- UAE’s move reflected the growing defence ties between the two sides. Last month, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane became the first head of one of the three services to visit Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sends 600k Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bahrain, Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fewer TMC, DMK MPs may attend budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala govt announces new Covid-19 restrictions as cases surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine safe for people on blood thinners: ICMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5,000 doses wasted in five states so far: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMIM MLAs' meeting with Nitish Kumar sparks speculations of defection
- The AIMIM has 5 MLAs in the Bihar Assembly Most of them are from the Seemanchal region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested at Guwahati airport for violating Covid-19 protocol
- According to the police, personnel on Covid-19 duty at the airport had lodged an FIR against 12 people who forcibly came out of the airport without taking the necessary tests. All of them had arrived on a flight from Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaishankar lists 8 principles to repair ties with China, stresses mutual respect
- Tens of thousands of Indian and Chinese troops have dug in for the harsh winter along the LAC in Ladakh sector after several rounds of diplomatic and military talks failed to lead to a breakthrough in disengagement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Issuance of lookout notices against farmer leaders 'absolutely wrong': Punjab CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer leaders at Singhu take out 'Sadbhavna' rally to reinforce unity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox