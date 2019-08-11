Rajinikanth hails PM Modi, Amit Shah as Krishna-Arjuna, then adds a twist

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 17:16 IST

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Sunday congratulated PM Modi and Amit Shah for the government’s bold move on “Mission Kashmir”. He also equated the Modi-Shah combine to Lord Krishna-Arjuna.

“Hats off to Home Minister Amit Shah for ‘Mission Kashmir’ operations and my wholehearted congratulations for the feat. The way you handled it was exemplary and the speech you delivered while tabling the bill was fantastic…fantastic sir,” the south Indian superstar said, lauding the duo for abrogating Article 370 and reorganisation of the state, stripping it of its statehood.

While commending the duo, the Tamil superstar wriggled out of identifying as to who was Krishna and who Arjuna was. “Both the leaders know who is who,” quipped Rajinikanth speaking in Chennai at the launch of a book on the two years in office of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. The event was also attended by Amit Shah.

The parliament has given its nod to Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370 and to reconstitute the state into two union territories: while Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature, Ladakh will be without one.

The Home Minister, speaking on the occasion, said scrapping of Article 370, which provided for Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, will bring to an end terrorism and usher in development.

“Even as an MLA in Gujarat, I was for the abrogation of the Constitutional provision according special status to Kashmir. As such, I was unwavering and after becoming the Home Minister, I entertained no confusion about scrapping it and its impact,” Shah said.

Rajinikanth, known to be very close to the BJP, is yet to launch his political party, but has declared that he will contest the state Assembly elections in 2021.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 15:24 IST