PM Modi, Amit Shah meet President Murmu separately

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday separately. This was the first time the PM Modi met President Murmu after his recent foreign visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives.(X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

However, the reason behind their meeting with the President and what they discussed with her is not yet known.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan shared pictures of both the meetings on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” said a post by the President of India’s official X account at 12.41 pm on Sunday with a photo of the meeting.

Hours later, at 6.35 pm, it again posted about home minister Amit Shah calling on the President. “Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the post read.

This was the first time the Prime Minister met President Murmu after his recent foreign visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives.

The meeting comes amid the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament, which started on July 21, and days after both the houses witnessed a heated discussion on Operation Sindoor last week on Monday and Tuesday.

Last week, the extension of the President's rule in Manipur for six more months was approved by the Lok Sabha. However, the upper house is yet to take up the motion for discussion. Manipur has been under the President's rule since February this year .

The high-profile meetings also come amid Opposition’s continued protests in Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls going on in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls there. The Opposition has demanded a detailed discussion on the exercise in the Parliament before the state polls.

This is also the first time the PM and the President have met after the United States announced 25 per cent tariffs on India along with an unspecified penalty for doing business with Russia.