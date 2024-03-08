 PM Modi announces reduction in LPG prices by ₹100 on International Women’s Day | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / PM Modi announces reduction in LPG prices by 100 on International Women’s Day

PM Modi announces reduction in LPG prices by 100 on International Women’s Day

ByRajeev Jayaswal
Mar 08, 2024 11:11 AM IST

PMModi, in a statement, emphasised that this reduction aims not only to make cooking gas more affordable but also to support the overall well-being of families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a reduction of 100 in cooking gas cylinder price for all customers as a gift to 316 million households on International Women’s Day.

As of now, a 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>903 per unit in Delhi, which will be reduced to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>803. (PTI file photo)
“Today, on Women’s Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday morning.

PM said the move is also in line with ‘ease of living’ policy of the government.

“By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them,” he said.

Also Read:Govt extends 300 LPG subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries till 2025

The decision comes a day after the central government on Thursday announced the extension of 300 per LPG cylinder subsidy to poor women under the Ujjwala Yojana for the next fiscal starting April 1.

After the PM’s announcement, state-run oil marketing companies said they will slash cooking gas rates soon, an executive of a public sector oil company said requesting anonymity.

“We are awaiting the oil ministry’s directive in this regard,” he said.

As of now, a 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder is priced at 903 per unit in Delhi, which will be reduced to 803, he said.

For Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries, the revised cost will be 503 per cylinder in Delhi after factoring in 300 per unit subsidy, he said adding that a formal announcement is expected soon.

Besides subsidised cylinders, PMUY beneficiaries also get free gas connections.

Story Saved
