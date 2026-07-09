PM Modi, Albanese announce uranium supply, defence and other deals to deepen India-Australia ties

India and Australia firmed up an important agreement on nuclear energy and defence cooperation during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Oceanic country. Speaking at a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the leaders announced a series of deals and treaties between New Delhi and Canberra, including one focusing on uranium supply.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference at Government House Victoria in Melbourne (AFP)

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“Agreement on nuclear energy will facilitate the supply of uranium from Australia to India,” said Modi during the joint press conference, after Albanese announced the signing of the arrangement to enable uranium exports to India under the 2015 Australia- India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

Along with the key nuclear energy deal, Prime Ministers Modi and Albanese unveiled a wide-ranging agenda to deepen cooperation between India and Australia across various sectors such as defence, security, trade, energy, critical technologies, education and global governance.

At the conclusion of the Third Australia-India Annual Summit, the QUAD partners also called for a "free, open, rules-based and peaceful Indo-Pacific region"

"We also firmly believe that the resolution of tensions and wars raging in various parts of the world is possible only through dialogue and diplomacy. Across the entire Indo-Pacific region, we will work together to further strengthen peace, stability, freedom of navigation, and the rules-based order," said PM Modi.

Strategic partnership, maritime security and trade ties on agenda

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{{^usCountry}} Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the strategic partnership and called for deeper defence and security cooperation amid "emerging challenges in a rapidly evolving global environment." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the strategic partnership and called for deeper defence and security cooperation amid "emerging challenges in a rapidly evolving global environment." {{/usCountry}}

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Modi and Albanese also announced the strengthening of ties in maritime security.

"India and Australia are two vibrant democracies, two multi-cultural societies, and two important ocean powers. These similarities of ours, and our common world view, inspire us to keep moving forward with deep mutual trust," said Modi, as they launched 'India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap'.

Under this, a memorandum of understanding was announced between Australia's Maritime Border Command and the Indian Coast Guard to enhance interoperability.

On the economic front, the prime ministers committed to "progressing an ambitious, balanced and mutually beneficial" economic agreement between India and Australia, which would further highlight India's "Make in India" and Australia's "Future Made in Australia" initiatives.

PM Modi on three-nation tour

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-nation tour earlier this week. The prime minister's first stop was Indonesia, followed by Australia. Modi's third and final stop will be in neighbouring New Zealand.