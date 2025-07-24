Search
PM Modi arrives in London, key India-UK trade deal on agenda

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 24, 2025 02:19 am IST

Announcing his arrival in London, PM Modi says the visit would advance the economic partnership between India and the UK.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in London on Thursday for two-day visit to the United Kingdom. Announcing his arrival, PM Modi says the visit would advance the economic partnership between India and the UK.

PM Modi has arrived in London.(X/@narendramodi)
"The focus will be on furthering prosperity, growth and boosting job creation for our people. A strong India-UK friendship is essential for global progress," a part of his tweet read.

What's on agenda?

The formal signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the UK would be the key highlight of PM Modi's visit. He will hold a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and discuss the bilateral ties between the two countries.

The agreement was signed on May 6 and will reportedly be signed by the commerce ministers of India and UK, Piyush Goyal and Jonathan Reynolds, respectively.

While in the UK, PM Modi will be hosted by Starmer at Chequers, the British PM's residence located 50 km northwest of London, people familiar with the matter earlier said.

Besides, the Prime Minister will also meet King Charles III, before heading to the Maldives for his visit on July 25-26.

