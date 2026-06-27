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PM Modi arrives in Seychelles on a three-day official visit, gets grand welcome: ‘A close friend’

PM Modi, who is undertaking the state visit at the invitation of President Herminie, will participate in the National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 04:02 pm IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day official visit, during which he will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of the archipelago nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie as he receives a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at the airport, in Victoria on Saturday.(ANI)

At the Seychelles International Airport, Modi was given a grand welcome by Herminie and a high-level delegation.

The prime minister also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

"Landed in Seychelles. Deeply appreciate the warm welcome extended at the airport by Dr. Patrick Herminie," Modi posted on X.

"Seychelles is a valued maritime partner and a close friend in the Indian Ocean. Looking forward to a productive visit aimed at further strengthening our longstanding ties and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of the people of our nations," he said.

Ahead of his departure from New Delhi on Saturday, Modi said Seychelles is a valued maritime neighbour and a key partner in the "Vision MAHASAGAR" – which translates to Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions – and India's shared commitment to the Global South.

The prime minister will also address the National Assembly of Seychelles and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

 
seychelles narendra modi indian ocean india's foreign policy
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