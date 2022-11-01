Home / India News / PM Modi, Ashok Gehlot share stage in Rajasthan: ‘We worked together as CMs’

PM Modi, Ashok Gehlot share stage in Rajasthan: ‘We worked together as CMs’

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:20 PM IST

The two leaders were together at an incident linked to Mangarh.

PM Modi shares stage with Ashok Gehlot. (ANI)
BySwati Bhasin

Rajasthan saw a rare political moment on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared stage with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot when the two leaders exchanged their experiences and recalled the century-old Mangarh massacre. The Prime Minister declared the Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan as national monument where the British forces - on November 17, 1913 - gunned down more than 1,500 people of the Bhil community.

As the Rajasthan CM drew parallels between the Mangarh incident and Jallianwala Bagh incident, PM Modi said: "Unfortunately, the struggle of the Tribal community was not recognised post-independence." The prime minister also recalled working together with the seasoned Congress leader. “Ashok ji (Gehlot) and I have worked together as chief ministers. He was the senior-most in our lot. He is still one of the senior-most chief ministers among those who are sitting on the stage right now,” PM Modi said during the event. Among other leaders on the stage were Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Earlier, in his address, Gehlot said: "...When PM Modi goes aborad, he receives great honour. Because he's PM of the nation of Gandhi, where democracy is deep-rooted. When world realises this, they feel proud that PM of that country is coming to them..."

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Topics
ashok gehlot pm modi
ashok gehlot pm modi

