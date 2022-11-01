'When PM goes abroad he receives great honour...': Gehlot's praise | VIDEO

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday underlined the 'great honour' accorded to prime minister Narendra Modi on his trips abroad and said this was because 'he is PM of the nation of Gandhi'. "... they feel proud (the) PM of that country is coming...," the Congress leader said at an event in Mangarh district.

Gehlot and Modi (and the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat) were at an event to honour tribal community members killed by the British in 1913.

"... when PM Modi goes abroad he receives great honour... because he is PM of the nation of Gandhi... where democracy is deep-rooted. When the world realises this... they feel proud that the PM of that country (India) is coming to them..." Gehlot told the assembled crowd.

PM Modi earlier recalled working with Gehlot, saying, "Ashok ji and I have worked together as chief ministers. He was the senior-most in our lot."

Earlier the prime minister paid tribute to around 1,500 members of marginalised communities - who were lead by social reformer Govind Guru - killed by the British on that day, at a memorial on the Rajasthan-Gujarat border.

The prime minister declared the memorial a national monument.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel also spoke and said the Mangarh massacre was a more horrific event than that in Punjab's Jallianwala Bagh in 1919, in which over 370 people died.

Later in the day the prime minister will travel to Morbi in Gujarat, where 135 people - of whom at least 40 were children - died after a bridge collapsed.

However, the prime minister's visit has triggered a row after visuals emerged of the Morbi government hospital being spruced up overnight in preparation for his arrival. The Congress flayed the BJP and said the ruling party was more interested in a clean photoshoot for the PM than helping the injured.

On Sunday the prime minister attended a ceremony at the Tata-Airbus plant in Gujarat's Vadodara. The plant is for the manufacture of the C-295 medium transport plane for the Indian Air Force.

