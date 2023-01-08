'PM Modi assured all help on Joshimath': CM Dhami amid rising fears - Top 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured all help on Joshimath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's office said on Sunday. PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister as the state government takes urgent measures to help the people affected amid land subsidence concerns. The state government is reported to have declared "all nine municipal wards" of the town as disaster-affected with regard to land-subsidence and landslides. Over 500 houses are reported to have developed cracks in the area.

Here are top five points on the Joshimath situation:

1) Chief Minister Dhami said he had a telephonic conversation with the Prime Minister on the emerging situation in Joshimath, steps that have been taken for the rehabilitation and safety of people in the area, adding that PM Modi has assured all possible help to save Joshimath and its people.

2) The state's action - to declare nine municipal wards as disaster-hit - was taken under Section 23 of Uttaranchal Disaster Mitigation, Management and Prevention Act 2005. Ranjit Kumar Sinha, secretary disaster management, issued a notification in this regard, officials aware with the matter said.

3) The development follows as an expert team - surveying houses in Joshimath - made a recommendation in this regard to the state administration, people aware with the developments said.

4) A meeting of the Prime Minister's office on the matter was also scheduled for Sunday. "Principal Secretary to PM Dr P K Mishra will hold a high level review with Cabinet Secretary & senior officials of GoI and members of National Disaster Management Authority at PMO today afternoon," read an official statement. "District Officials of Joshimath will also remain present through Video Conference on this issue. Senior officers of Uttarakhand to also attend the review through VC," it further added.

5) More than 500 houses in the ecologically sensitive town are said to have developed cracks in the area. Locals say that Joshimath is sinking. Rapid construction and extreme weather events have been linked to the worrying developments.

