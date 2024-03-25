PM Modi attends special dinner hosted by Bhutan King| Photos

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck hosted a special dinner for Prime Minister Modi during his recent visit to the Himalayan country recently. Pictures from the special dinner hosted for the PM showcased the friendship and camaraderie shared between the two leaders. PM Modi seen along with Bhutan King Wangchuck, family at Lingkana Palace.(ANI)

At the private dinner hosted at the Lingkana Palace, the entire family of the king of Bhutan, including Queen Jetsun Pema and their three children, Jigme Namgyel, Jigme Ugyen, and Sonam Yangden were present.

Pictures from the dinner also showed PM Modi interacting with the two young princes while Princess Sonam cradled in Queen Pema's lap.

In other photos, the Prime Minister was seen along with the children of Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

PM Modi was also conferred with the ‘Order of Druk Gyalpo’ during his visit to the Himalayan kingdom. He became the first foreign dignitary and the fourth person overall to receive the honour. The ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ is at the pinnacle of the honour system in Bhutan. PM Modi was given the honour for his “outstanding contribution to the growth of India-Bhutan relations.”

Following the prime minister visit to Bhutan, Bhutanese King Wangchuck termed him as an ‘exceptional leader’.

In a video message, King Wangchuk said, “Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has not only achieved remarkable success in the past decade, but also paved the way for a promising and prosperous future. We applaud and rejoice in India's accomplishments. Countries require exceptional leaders to advance and flourish, yet such leaders are rare. To find an exceptional leader must possess compassion, a deep dedication to the country, and a willingness to devote themselves entirely to the service of the country.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked Bhutan King Wangchuck for the special gesture. During his State visit to Bhutan, he also inaugurated Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay.

(With inputs from ANI)