PM Modi, Bhutan King discuss cooperation for Gelephu spl administrative region

NEW DELHI: India and Bhutan on Thursday discussed cooperation for the Gelephu special administrative region, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of India’s continued support for the project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during a meeting in New Delhi, India, on Thursday. (HT/PIB Photo)

The “Gelephu Mindfulness City” or economic hub, a pet project of Wangchuck located close to the Indian border, and India’s support for Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29) and Economic Stimulus Programme were among the major issues that figured in the discussions between the two leaders.

A joint statement said Wangchuck briefed Modi on the progress in implementing his vision for the Gelephu special administrative region, and how the two countries can work together on the project for the benefit of the region.

PM Modi reassured the Bhutan king of India’s continued support for the project, which “will bring prosperity and well-being in Bhutan and also the border areas, and further strengthen economic and investment linkages between the two countries”, the joint statement said.

Bhutan’s previous government had come close to an understanding with China to demarcate the unsettled border, raising concerns in New Delhi, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. As part of efforts to counter China’s growing presence in the region, India this year doubled its financial support for Bhutan’s five-year plan from ₹5,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore.

The joint statement said the Bhutanese side thanked the Indian government for stepping up development support under the 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29) and for backing Bhutan’s Economic Stimulus Programme.

With clean energy cooperation forming an important pillar of the bilateral partnership, the leaders reviewed progress in the energy sector, including in non-hydro renewable energy, through access to Indian financing and energy markets.

The 1020 megawatt Punatshangchhu-II hydropower project is currently nearing completion and the leaders agreed on the need for early conclusion of the Punatsangchhu-I hydropower project, the joint statement said. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in hydropower through “finalising modalities urgently for new projects, including reservoir hydro projects”.

Modi and Wangchuck also expressed satisfaction at the opening of the Integrated Check Post at Darranga, Assam, for the entry to Bhutan of citizens of other countries as it would boost tourism and economic activity in eastern Bhutan and adjoining areas of Assam.

Both sides were also satisfied with progress on several other initiatives, including cross-border connectivity and infrastructure projects, the establishment of two cross-border rail links and the boosting of digital connectivity.

A separate statement from the Indian government said Modi and Wangchuck expressed “satisfaction at the excellent state of bilateral relations, encompassing development cooperation, clean energy partnership, trade and investment, space and technology cooperation, and people-to-people ties”. They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen this “exemplary partnership” across all sectors.