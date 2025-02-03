PM Modi claims AAP government stops students in Class 9: 'If their result is bad...' | Watch

In an interaction with students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that the AAP government in Delhi doesn't let weak students pass their Class 9 exams to improve their Class 10 board results. In a video, the BJP leader said only those students who are "guaranteed to pass" are allowed to go further. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the interaction.

PM Modi made the remark on the last day of campaigning for the Delhi election. He said the AAP government does this because if students fail, its reputation will be ruined.

"I have heard in Delhi, they (AAP government) do not allow children to go further after class 9. Only those children who are guaranteed to pass are allowed to go. Because if their result is bad, their government's reputation will be ruined. That is why very dishonest work is done," he added.

The AAP-led Delhi government claims it has made world-class schools in the national capital during its over 10-years-long rule. It also claims to have improved the quality of education in government-run schools.

The Delhi assembly election will be conducted on February 5. The results will be declared on February 8.

The BJP hopes to dislodge the AAP from power. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party, on the other hand, is hoping to pull off yet another stellar show after consecutive landslide victories in 2015 and 2020.

Modi attacks AAP

PM Modi on Sunday took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government after eight of its MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a poll rally in Delhi's RK Puram, Modi took a swipe at the AAP's broomstick symbol, saying that even before the assembly election the party was staring at defeat.

"Aajkal hum dekh rahe hai ki voting se pehle hi jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hai (Nowadays, we are seeing that even before the voting, broomstick is scattering everywhere)," Modi said at the poll rally.

"Leaders of AAP are leaving because they realise how angry the people are with AAP. The anger of Delhi's people so rattles the AAP party that they are making false claims every hour," he added.