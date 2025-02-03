Arvind Kejriwal attacks Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar: 'Which post after retirement?'

Delhi election: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar of surrendering before the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to bag a post-retirement appointment. On the last day of campaigning for the Delhi election, the former chief minister asked the top election officer to "do your duty" and "give up the desire" for the post. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

"Today the way the Election Commission has surrendered before the Bharatiya Janata Party, it seems as if the Election Commission does not exist. This is raising a very big question. It is absolutely justified for people to have questions in their minds that Rajiv Kumar Ji, who is the Chief Election Commissioner, is retiring at the end of this month. What kind of post has been offered to him post retirement? The post of hovernor, the post of president, what kind of post can it be?" Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference.

"I request Rajiv Kumar Ji with folded hands. Do your duty, give up the desire for the post, give up the greed for the post. Now at the end of your career, do not destroy the country, the country's democracy," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal vs Election Commission

Kejriwal has been accusing his BJP rival Parvesh Verma of distributing cash in the New Delhi constituency. He has also accused the Election Commission of inaction.

Earlier this month, the poll panel sought an explanation from Kejriwal over his remark that the BJP government in Haryana had been poisoning the Yamuna water supply to Delhi.

In his reply to the poll panel, the former Delhi chief minister said he made the comments in the context of an "urgent public health crisis" over drinking water quality in the national capital.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the AAP supremo demanded that the Election Commission deploy special observers in his New Delhi constituency, alleging "hooliganism" by the BJP.

The BJP responded to Kejriwal, saying he had sensed defeat in the February 5 elections, which had impacted his “language and mental condition.”

"Election Commission ceases to exist in India anymore," he charged in a late-night post on X.

The former chief minister is pitted against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Sandeep Dikshit of the Congress in a triangular contest in the New Delhi constituency.

Last week, Kejriwal claimed the Delhi police removed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers who had been dancing to drum up support for the party. He claimed the police's action was the result of home minister Amit Shah's fear.

Delhi election

The Delhi assembly election is scheduled for February 5, and the results will be out on February 8.The AAP aims for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is determined to reclaim the national capital after more than 25 years.

With inputs from PTI, ANI