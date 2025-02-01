Menu Explore
Arvind Kejriwal shares video of police removing 'dancing' AAP workers: 'Amit Shah scared...'

ByHT News Desk
Feb 01, 2025 10:33 PM IST

Amit Shah today asked the people of Delhi to "sweep AAP with a broom".

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday shared a video showing the police asking AAP workers to vacate a public place in poll-bound Delhi. He attributed the police's action to Union home minister Amit Shah's "fear".

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting in support of AAP candidate Jai Bhagwan Upkar at Bawana.(PTI)
AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting in support of AAP candidate Jai Bhagwan Upkar at Bawana.(PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal claimed Amit Shah was scared of "dancing and singing" AAP workers.

"Look. Amit Shah ji has started fearing the youth of the country who are just singing and dancing. When a government starts fearing the youth, then it is a sign that these are the last days of the government," he wrote in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah today asked the people of Delhi to "sweep AAP with a broom".

Also read: Amit Shah mocks Aam Aadmi Party: ‘Sweep with jhaadu...’

At a rally in the poll-bound national capital, he dubbed the AAP dispensation a government of 3G – "ghapla, ghuspaithiyon ko panah and ghotala".

"The first G stands for 'ghotale wali sarkar’ (government which commits scams), the second G stands for 'ghuspaithiyon ko panaah dene wali sarkar' (a government that shelters intruders) and the third G stands for 'ghaple karne wali sarakar' (the government that indulges in corruption)," he said, underlining among others the issue illegal immigrants in the city.

"People are going to sweep the AAP out with a 'jhaadu' (broom, which is also the AAP's poll symbol) this time… It's because they know there is a 3G government in Delhi," he told a gathering in Delhi.

The Delhi assembly election will be conducted on February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

