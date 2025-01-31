7 AAP MLAs quit after being denied tickets for upcoming Delhi assembly election

Seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs resigned from the party on Friday after being denied tickets for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. The lawmakers who stepped down include Trilokpuri MLA Rohit Mehraulia, Kasturba Nagar MLA Madan Lal, Janakpuri MLA Rajesh Rishi, and Palam MLA Bhavna Gaur, news agency ANI reported. Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal (Hindustan Times)

Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli) and Pawan Sharma (Adarsh Nagar) are also among the AAP MLAs who have resigned, news agency PTI reported. Most of the MLAs posted their resignation letters on social media, criticising AAP over corruption and other concerns.

Delhi will vote in a single phase on February 5, with the counting scheduled for February 8.

AAP has dominated the last two assembly elections, securing 67 and 62 out of 70 seats, respectively, and is now working to retain its stronghold. Meanwhile, the BJP, which has been out of power in the national capital for nearly three decades, is aiming for a comeback after winning just 3 and 8 seats in the last two elections. The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years, failed to win any seats in the past two elections.

Amid election campaigning, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that a family in Delhi with 18 members saves ₹50,000 per month by availing benefits from various schemes provided by the Delhi government.

Kejriwal talked about key initiatives such as free electricity, education, healthcare, and bus rides for women. Speaking about AAP’s newly launched ‘Budget Patra’ campaign, he added, “AAP government's initiatives provide a monthly benefit of ₹25,000 to every Delhi family, with new schemes adding another ₹10,000 in savings.”

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal congratulated Delhi residents for their "struggle" to stop the flow of contaminated water. In a post on X, he stated that ammonia levels in the water had dropped from 7 ppm to 2 ppm, preventing a "potential water crisis."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission met with Kejriwal on Friday morning as a special case, adjusting its previous schedule due to the ongoing campaign period. The Commission gave him a patient hearing regarding his statements on Yamuna poisoning and mass genocide.

PM Modi says AAP has turned Delhi into a ‘political ATM’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of obstructing Delhi's development while diverting the city’s resources for its political expansion. He called on voters to support a "double-engine government" to ensure progress in the national capital.

Addressing a public rally in Dwarka, Modi pointed to the recently inaugurated Yashobhoomi convention centre as a reflection of the BJP's vision for a modern Delhi. “The BJP wants to make Delhi modern, and a glimpse of that can be seen in Dwarka after the Centre constructed the majestic Yashobhoomi here,” he said.

Targeting AAP, Modi alleged that the party has turned Delhi into a "political ATM" to finance its ambitions in other states. "AAP-da (AAP disaster) has looted Delhi's money and is using it to expand its politics elsewhere. They are taking money out of Delhiites' pockets," he remarked, urging people to remove AAP from power.

He further accused AAP of being engaged in frequent conflicts instead of focusing on governance.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)