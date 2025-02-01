Amit Shah mocks Aam Aadmi Party: 'Sweep with jhaadu...'

BJP leader and union minister Amit Shah on Saturday exhorted the people of Delhi to “sweep AAP with a broom”. At a rally in the poll-bound national capital, he dubbed the AAP dispensation a government of 3G – "ghapla, ghuspaithiyon ko panah and ghotala". Amit Shah said it was time for Delhi to get rid of "AAP-da".(ANI)

"The first G stands for 'ghotale wali sarkar’ (government which commits scams), the second G stands for 'ghuspaithiyon ko panaah dene wali sarkar' (a government that shelters intruders) and the third G stands for 'ghaple karne wali sarakar' (the government that indulges in corruption)," he said, underlining among others the issue illegal immigrants in the city.

Amit Shah was addressing a public meeting in the Mustafabad assembly constituency. He claimed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were aware of the “wave” against their party in the Delhi election.

"People are going to sweep the AAP out with a 'jhaadu' (broom, which is also the AAP's poll symbol) this time… It's because they know there is a 3G government in Delhi," he told the gathering.

"Don't be lazy even a bit or else those responsible for (Delhi) riots will return after getting elected... You have to decide whether you want those who threw Delhi into riots or those who saved (the city)," the home minister told the gathering.

Meanwhile, AAP claimed its MLA, Mohinder Goyal, was assaulted in Rohini on Saturday.

Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of resorting to violence.

"Seeing Mohinder Goyal in this condition makes me want to cry. The people of Delhi do not support this politics of hooliganism. The BJP is hooliganism, and the police are protecting them," he said.

The Delhi assembly election will take place on February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

