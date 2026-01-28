Edit Profile
    'Leader of people': PM Modi condoles Ajit Pawar's death

    PM Narendra Modi coldoles the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati plane crash.

    Updated on: Jan 28, 2026 10:46 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati plane crash, expressing grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

    PM Modi expresses grief over Baramati plane crash, Ajit Pawar dead (File photo)
    PM Modi expresses grief over Baramati plane crash, Ajit Pawar dead (File photo)

    In a post on X, Modi said, “Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief.”

    Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take stock of the situation following the crash and was briefed on the developments, officials said.

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

