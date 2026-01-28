'Leader of people': PM Modi condoles Ajit Pawar's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati plane crash, expressing grief over the loss of lives in the incident.
In a post on X, Modi said, “Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief.”
Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take stock of the situation following the crash and was briefed on the developments, officials said.
