PM Modi mourns Kathakali maestro Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of Kathakali maestro Guru Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair, calling Nair's passion towards Indian culture and spirituality 'legendary.'

"His passion towards Indian culture and spirituality was legendary. He made exceptional efforts to groom upcoming talent in our classical dances. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti", tweeted PM Modi.

Saddened by the demise of Kathakali maestro, Guru Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair. His passion towards Indian culture and spirituality was legendary. He made exceptional efforts to groom upcoming talent in our classical dances. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.





Nair, 104, died at his residence in Kerala's Koyilandi early on Monday, family sources said, according to news agency PTI. He was honoured with the Padma Shree in 2017 in recognition of his contribution to the art form.

Nair's tryst with Kathakali, the ancient dance drama of Kerala, began at the age of 14, when he left his home to join a kathakali troupe run by Guru Karunakaran Menon.

After years of practice and hard work, he founded Bharatiya Natyakalalayam in 1945, which was the first school of dance in north Kerala and later went on to establish several other dance schools, includingthe Cheliya Kathakali Vidyalayam in his native village.

Born to Chadayankandy Chathukutty Nair and Kinattinkara Kunhamnakutty Amma on June 16, 1916, Kunhiraman Nair had his debut performance at Keezhpayur Kuniyil Paradevatha temple in 1930.

(With inputs from agencies)